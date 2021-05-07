On Saturday, May 1, the Tallahatchie County Fairgrounds and adjacent youth league fields were again the setting for the Northwest District 4-H Safe Archery and Firearms Education and Training for Youth (S.A.F.E.T.Y.), aka 4-H Shooting Sports, competition.

The Tallahatchie County Extension Service's 4-H Club was host for the event.

Hundreds of youngsters, family members, and county and state 4-H staff members from northwest Mississippi were present.

Among those were members of the Tallahatchie Sharp Shooters 4-H Shooting Sports Club.

Competitors vied in various disciplines, including 5- and 10-meter air rifle and air pistol, .22 rifle and pistol, archery, muzzleloader and shotgun.

Senior-level 4-H participants could qualify for an upcoming state event.