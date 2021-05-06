A total of 771 pounds of trash was collected by volunteers during the May 1 "Trash for Cash" community cleanup event in Charleston.

Sponsored by the Charleston Rotary Club and the city of Charleston, the three-hour event was a competition of sorts in which $600 in cash was up for brags.

Participants registered by city ward and were given a specific color trash bag for the ward they represented, each bag also individually marked with a number linked to each person's name.

All of the bags were weighed, and at the noontime conclusion of the event, the person in each ward who collected the most trash by weight received $100. In addition, another $100 was awarded based on random draw.

Top collectors were:

» Ward 1: Gyrone Kenniel, 267.25 pounds

» Ward 2: Mary Jo Long, 43.75 pounds

» Ward 3: Sedrick Smith, 122.25 pounds

» Ward 5: Tripp Gregory, 70.5 pounds

Ward 4 had no participants.

Gyrone Kenniel is pictured with the banner that will be displayed in Ward 1. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)

Ward 1, where Commissioner Gyrone Kenniel was the lone registered volunteer, collected the most trash by weight and was honored with a banner to be displayed in the ward.

A free hot dog lunch was served at the former National Guard armory in Charleston.