Audra Denise "Temp" Brown handily defeated incumbent Lincoln "Buddy" Smith in Tuesday night's election for school board in the East Tallahatchie School District.

Brown tallied 58% of the vote in topping Smith, 133-97, for the Education District 6 seat, according to election night results from the Tallahatchie County circuit clerk's office in Charleston.

Asked to comment on her win Tuesday night, Brown said, "I want to first thank God and all my supporters who believed in me. My mission is to work hard with the other board members to ensure that the children of our community have the best and brightest future. Thank you again."

In securing the election, Brown, 53, of 1217 Teasdale Road, Charleston, won three of the four precincts at which voters cast ballots.

Precinct-by-precinct totals were:

Unofficial results Audra "Temp" Brown Lincoln "Buddy" Smith Charleston District 1 1 2 Charleston District 2 120 86 Charleston District 3 7 6 Teasdale 5 3 TOTAL 133 97

Smith, 40 of 148 Martin Luther King Dr., Charleston, was seeking a second full term on the board.

In May 2012, the school board appointed Smith as interim ED6 trustee following the April 2012 death of Trustee Rosie M. Martin, who had just begun a new five-year term in January 2012.

During a special election coinciding with the November 2012 general election, Smith topped a four-person field of candidates for the ED6 post and then held on for a runoff win three weeks later.

After serving out the remaining four-plus years of the unexpired term of Mrs. Martin, Smith was reelected to the post in 2016. His term expires at the close of 2021.

Members of the East and West Tallahatchie school districts' five-member boards of trustees serve staggered five-year terms, with one seat in each school district coming up for election every fall.

This year, in Education District 1, Lucinda Berryhill, 66, of Tutwiler, was unopposed for reelection to her seat on the West Tallahatchie board.