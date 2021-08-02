The qualifying period opens Wednesday, Aug. 4, for two school board positions in Tallahatchie County that will appear on Nov. 2 ballots, according to Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal.

The qualifying deadline for those slots is Friday, Sept. 3, at 5 p.m., Neal noted.

This year’s election will feature trustee posts in Education District 1, a seat on the West Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees presently held by Lucinda Berryhill, and Education District 6, a seat on the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees occupied by Lincoln “Buddy” Smith.

Although there is no qualifying fee for school board, candidates must file a Qualifying Statement of Intent and gather on a petition, 50 signatures from registered voters living in their respective education district.

Properly formatted petition forms are available from the circuit clerk’s offices in Charleston and Sumner.