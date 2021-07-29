A Panola County man died last week after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving was hit from behind by a Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Office pickup truck.

The incident occurred at about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, on Teasdale Road north of Charleston when a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by TCSO Deputy Jerry W. "Bubba" Williams II, 43, of Charleston, collided with the rear of a Yamaha four-wheeler operated by Jerry King, 33, of Pope.

Both vehicles were traveling north on the county road at the time of the crash, said Sgt. Marvin Baird, public affairs officer for the Mississippi Highway Patrol in Batesville, which is in charge of the investigation.

King was transported by ambulance to the emergency room at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Tallahatchie County Coroner Ginger Meriwether.

Williams, an almost six-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was on duty at the time of the crash. He was uninjured.

Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly issued a statement saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Highway Patrol, Baird noted late Monday.