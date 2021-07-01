WEBB — New and returning Webb elected officials were sworn in during a June 30 ceremony in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner.

Second District Justice Judge Denise Washington-Lockett administered the oath of office.

Those sworn in were:

» New Mayor Michael Plez, who ran unopposed after two-term incumbent Tracy Mims opted not to seek reelection

» Returning Ward 1 Alderwoman Hilary Benson, who was unopposed

» Returning Ward 2 Alderwoman Maggie Outlaw, who was unopposed

» Returning Ward 3 Alderwoman Chiquita Jones, who was unopposed

» Returning Ward 4 Alderwoman Betty Powell, who was unopposed

» New Ward 5 Alderwoman Denise Calhoun, who reclaimed the seat she held before giving it up to seek the mayor's post in 2017, defeating one-term incumbent alderman Willie J. Garner

Dianne Plez, wife of the new mayor, held a Bible as her husband recited the oath of office.

A new four-year term for municipal leaders began July 1 and ends June 30, 2025.