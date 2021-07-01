WEBB — New and returning Webb elected officials were sworn in during a June 30 ceremony in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner.
Second District Justice Judge Denise Washington-Lockett administered the oath of office.
Those sworn in were:
» New Mayor Michael Plez, who ran unopposed after two-term incumbent Tracy Mims opted not to seek reelection
» Returning Ward 1 Alderwoman Hilary Benson, who was unopposed
» Returning Ward 2 Alderwoman Maggie Outlaw, who was unopposed
» Returning Ward 3 Alderwoman Chiquita Jones, who was unopposed
» Returning Ward 4 Alderwoman Betty Powell, who was unopposed
» New Ward 5 Alderwoman Denise Calhoun, who reclaimed the seat she held before giving it up to seek the mayor's post in 2017, defeating one-term incumbent alderman Willie J. Garner
Dianne Plez, wife of the new mayor, held a Bible as her husband recited the oath of office.
A new four-year term for municipal leaders began July 1 and ends June 30, 2025.