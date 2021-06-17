A small crowd gathered in the Joe Lee Tennyson Municipal Courtroom at Charleston City Hall Friday, June 11, for the official swearing-in of the city's elected officials for the coming new term.

The afternoon ceremony was attended by about two-dozen people, many of whom wore masks. Most of the municipal officials also wore masks as they recited the oath of office, administered by Circuit Judge Smith Murphey V.

Following the ceremony, many of the masks came off as officials posed for casual pictures and mixed and mingled with family and other guests.

Sworn in for the term beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2025 were:

» Returning Ward 1 City Commissioner Gyrone Kenniel

» Returning Ward 2 City Commissioner Lloyd C. Smith

» New Ward 3 City Commissioner Brenda Walton-Willis

» Returning Ward 4 City Commissioner Sandy Frieson Smith

» Returning Ward 5 City Commissioner Perry Lee Herron

» Returning Mayor Sedrick Smith Sr.

Although appointed by the city board and not elected, Charleston Police Chief Jerry "Bubba" Williams II also took the occasion to have Murphey formally swear him in.