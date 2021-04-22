Runoff elections Tuesday in Charleston and Tutwiler will determine who will occupy a pair of seats on the communities’ governing body for the next four years.

Voters of only one ward in each municipality will be called back to the polls April 27 to settle electoral matters left unresolved on April 6.

In Charleston, incumbent Ward 2 City Commissioner Lloyd C. Smith, 66, will square off against Jamie Anderson, 56. Smith is seeking a second term on the city board.

Incumbent Ward 4 Tutwiler Alderwoman Diann Pimpton, 57, faces a showdown with former Tutwiler police chief Terry Tyler, 42. First elected in 2009, Pimpton is vying for a fourth term on the town board.

Voters in Charleston’s Ward 2 will cast ballots at City Hall while Tutwiler voters in Ward 4 will make their stand at the Tutwiler Community Education Center.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Municipal clerk offices in both municipalities will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 24, to accommodate last-minute, in-person absentee voting.

The party winners on Tuesday will advance to the June 8 general election, where neither faces opposition.