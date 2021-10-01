Charleston elected officials invited members of the state legislative delegation to gather with them Sept. 15 in the courtroom at Charleston City Hall for an informational and strategy session. Among the topics of discussion was the American Rescue Plan Act and ways in which city officials could utilize the estimated $458,993 in funds allocated to Charleston through the act. Infrastructure needs of also were examined. Pictured from left are city commissioner Brenda Walton Willis, District 33 state Rep. Tommy Reynolds, District 13 state Sen. Sarita Simmons, Mayor Sedrick Smith Sr., District 21 state Sen. Barbara Blackmon, and city commissioners Gyrone Kenniel and Lloyd Smith. (Photo by Ana Ealy)