Pictured are maids of the North Delta School homecoming court for 2021. Several of them live in Tallahatchie County. Seated, from left, are senior maids Carly Flautt, Libby Miller, Sonni Smith and Shelby Boone. Standing, from left, are freshman maids Ella Nichopoulos and Kaley Ward; junior maids Betsy Wolfe, Sophie Williams and Kelli Manues; and sophomore maids Emma Nichopoulos and Lily Kate Locke. Homecoming festivities at the Batesville school will be held Friday night, Oct. 1. North Delta will play Oak Hill in a football game that kicks off at 7 p.m. The homecoming court will be presented, and the queen will be crowned, at halftime. (Photo by Maria Melton)