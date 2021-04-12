A pair of April 27 runoff elections will decide the winners of municipal board seats in Charleston and Tutwiler.

Incumbent Ward 2 Charleston City Commissioner Lloyd C. Smith, 66, will square off against Jamie Anderson, 56.

Incumbent Ward 4 Tutwiler Alderman Diann Pimpton, 57, faces a showdown with Terry Tyler, 42.

In both of those three-person primary races, the runoff challengers held slight leads over their two opponents in the April 6 vote count.

As usual, polls in Charleston Ward 2 and Tutwiler Ward 4 will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 27.

Municipal clerk offices in Charleston and Tutwiler will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 17, and Saturday, April 24, for in-person absentee voting.