With Friday’s filing deadline looming large, another person has qualified for school board in Tallahatchie County.

Lucinda Berryhill, 66, of 144 Martha St., Tutwiler, filed qualifying papers Aug. 27 to seek reelection to her Education District 1 post, a seat on the West Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees.

The qualifying deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

Both the Education District 1 and Education District 6 posts will appear on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

In Education District 6, a seat on the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees, Lincoln “Buddy” Smith, 40, of Charleston, recently filed to vie for reelection.

Audra Denise Brown, 52, of Charleston, is challenging Smith for the ED1 position.

There is no qualifying fee for school board, but candidates must file a Qualifying Statement of Intent and gather on a petition, 50 signatures of registered voters living in their respective education district.

Properly formatted petition forms are available from the circuit clerk’s offices in Charleston (647-8758) and Sumner (375-8515).