After adopting an all-virtual model of instruction for the 2020-21 school year, the East Tallahatchie School District hopes to reintroduce in-person classes this fall.

“We expect to have everybody back in school for the fall of the year,” ETSD Board of Trustees President Bryant Watson said recently. “That’s our plan, that’s what we’re working toward, and I think we should.”

A new executive order issued Friday by Gov. Tate Reeves lifts all remaining COVID-19 school restrictions except one, requiring masks be worn inside school buildings through the end of the 2020-2021 session.

He did urge that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Mississippi State Department of Health safety guidelines continue to be followed by Mississippians.

Watson said district procedures for the transition from all-virtual to in-person studies will keep safety a top priority, “...still with the sanitizing, the cleaning, the new equipment, sanitizing stations in every classroom, and just making sure that we can still go through the CDC standards to ensure as much of the safety protocols that we can, which is pretty much all of them.”

Bryant Watson

Watson said a survey distributed to students and parents some time ago revealed that more than 90% of respondents favored a return to in-person classes.

“We’re ready to get them back and they’re ready to come back,” he noted, adding, “For right now, the way it looks, we should easily be able to have them in unless something comes up.”

Some students, he said, will be back in the classroom even before fall.

He said the district will offer two optional summer “recapture” sessions, in June and July, to help students get up to speed on grade-level skills that they may have fallen behind on this year.

Watson noted that the sessions are available to all students, but particularly those who need the refresher.

“It’s not mandatory, but it is there for them to have,” he said. “We’ve got teachers set up to do it, we’ve got the cafeteria workers — everything that it takes to run the school in a regular session, it’s going to be there for the June and July sessions — to try to get these kids to recapture things that they lost, get those skills up, because we’re full-fledged ahead come September.”