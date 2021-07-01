The qualifying period for two school board positions in Tallahatchie County that will appear on some Nov. 2 ballots is just weeks away from opening, Circuit Court Daphane Neal said Monday.

Qualifying can begin Aug. 1, while the qualifying deadline is Sept. 3 at 5 p.m., Neal noted.

Members of the East and West Tallahatchie school districts’ five-member boards of trustees serve staggered five-year terms, with one seat in each district coming up for election every fall.

This year’s election will feature trustee posts in Education District 1, a seat on the West Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees presently held by Lucinda Berryhill, and Education District 6, a seat on the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees occupied by Lincoln “Buddy” Smith.

Although there is no qualifying fee for school board, candidates must file a Qualifying Statement of Intent and gather on a petition, 50 signatures from registered voters living in their respective education district.

Properly formatted petition forms are available from the circuit clerk’s offices in Charleston and Sumner.

For more information, contact the circuit clerk’s office in Charleston at 647-8758 or in Sumner at 375-8515.