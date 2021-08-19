Superintendents of both the East and West Tallahatchie school districts are happily embracing the enhanced, on-site digital training being sent their way.

The Mississippi Department of Education announced last week that the local school systems are among 29 districts around the state whose applications for digital learning coaching support were approved based on greatest need and the expertise and proximity of coaches.

Within those districts, four to six teachers at 62 schools will receive weekly coaching conferences, classroom observations, collaborative lesson planning, modeling and co-teaching, noted MDE.

Coaches also will provide schoolwide support, including digital learning planning and professional development, to help build the capacity of teachers and administrators to use educational technology in the classroom.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this digital learning initiative,” said ETSD Superintendent Johnnie Vick. “As education continues to evolve, it is critical that teachers and school leaders stay current with technology ... to serve students in an ever changing technological environment.”

WTSD Superintendent Dr. Sherry Ellington said five or six teachers in her district experienced their first digital learning session under the program this past Monday.

“This type of training on integrating technology into subject areas will increase efficiency and productivity in order to infuse creativity, critical thinking and collaboration,” she noted. “Hopefully, this will make teaching and learning more meaningful and fun for teachers and students in the West Tallahatchie School District.”

While saying that educational technology “provides teachers with new opportunities to help students learn and collaborate in innovative ways,” state Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright said the end goal of the new digital learning coaching program is “to help teachers effectively use technology to advance student learning.”