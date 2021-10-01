CLARKSDALE — The Charleston Tigers fell to 2-3 after being whitewashed 27-0 by the Clarksdale Wildcats during homecoming festivities here Friday night, Sept. 24.

Clarksdale improved to 3-2.

“It was a very tough game,” CHS head coach LaDon Taylor said. “Overall, I thought we played hard. We played well defensively but gave up some big plays that were the difference in the game. We didn’t really move the ball offensively like I would have liked to, obviously, but we had some good plays on offense.”

CHS head coach LaDon Taylor

One big advantage for Clarksdale was their ability to stay fresh in the trenches by liberally substituting offensive and defensive linemen, said Taylor. The Wildcats reportedly had 15 guys at their disposal and used them interchangeably, while the Tigers’ half-dozen linemen were forced to play both ways.

“That kind of wore us down,” Taylor explained.

— * —

All of Clarksdale’s points were scored in the second and third quarters of the game.

Running back Amari Gipson scored both second-quarter touchdowns, first on a 65-yard run at 10:06 and then on a 3-yard run with 5:27 remaining in the first half.

The second TD was set up on a 57-yard run by quarterback Kelley Jones, who carried for a 58-yard touchdown with 9:46 in the third quarter.

Justin Davis’ 15-yard touchdown run with 3:22 in the third act sealed scoring.

The Wildcats missed out on a couple more opportunities.

On the game’s opening series, Clarksdale mounted a 17-play drive to the Charleston 23 before a blindside hit on the quarterback by Zack Kimble forced a fumble that was recovered by the Tigers.

The home team recovered a Tigers punt with 2:12 left in the first half, setting up shop on the visitors’ 32-yard line. The Wildcats drove inside the 5 but were unable to score before the half expired.

— * —

Charleston backup quarterback Clay Taylor, who started for an injured Rod O’Bannon, completed 4-of-7 passes for 39 yards.

Terrence Marco had three receptions for 26 yards while Terrence Hill snared one for 13 yards.

Charleston's Terrence Marco jumps up to snare a reception Friday night at Clarksdale. (Photo by Kelly Paris)

Charleston rushers were held to 21 yards on 20 attempts. Timothy Kirk led the Tigers’ ballcarriers with 8 yards on six carries. Quinterrius Suggs had 7 yards on three totes.

The defense had a lot of reps, as Clarksdale dominated the time of possession.

Leading the way for the Tigers’ D was Mac Kimble, with seven individual tackles; Zeke Davis, with six solos; and Kavarrion Brown, Korvel Murry and Tracy Truly, all with five solo stops.

The coach said Jamichael Batteast, Quintavious Davis, C.J. Edwards, Suggs, Taylor and Omar Wilson recorded four solos apiece, while Markevious Prince made three individual tackles.

Kimble had two solos, one sack and the forced fumble.

— * —

Charleston has an uncharacteristic open date this week before heading into the second half of the season against Region 3-2A opponents.

Taylor said the week off, though not planned — they could not find an Oct. 1 opponent — may be a blessing.

“It gives us the opportunity to get a couple of guys back that are hurt,” he noted.

O’Bannon, the coach said, is nursing a high ankle sprain, which forced him to miss his second game of the season.

“Those tend to take longer to heal, but this week off is really good. Hopefully, we can get him close to 100% by Oct. 8.”

Outside linebacker Michael Batteast was banged up in the loss to Clarksdale, and Taylor said he can benefit from rest.

— * —

After the time off, Charleston will open a three-game home stand against regional opponents, starting with the 4-0 North Side Gators of Shelby — the team that beat CHS in the 2A North State Championship Game in 2019.

North Side defeated West Bolivar 32-0 on Sept. 17 and had an open date Sept. 24. The Gators will face 1-2 Coahoma this Friday night.

Taylor said this North Side, in more ways than one, will not be the same team that they played two years ago.

“They have a new head coach, and we are not real sure of his style of play,” he noted. “So we really don’t know what to expect.”

Josh Troy of The Clarksdale Press Register contributed to this story.