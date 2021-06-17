The Charleston Mayor and Board of Commissioners have adopted a resolution commending the inaugural Juneteenth celebration in the city.

"WHEREAS, Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom and dignity of all and commemorates the time of the freeing of the last Americans held in bondage, and is a time for all Americans and Charlestonians to reflect on the meaning of freedom, justice, and community; and

"WHEREAS, we commend dedicated Charlestonians, former Charlestonians and friends of Charleston who have and are participating in the organizational work, planning and development and execution of the Charleston Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom, to be held June 18-20, 2021, and we wish each participant happiness and blessings and wish all participants to know that you always have a home in Charleston and are always welcome in Charleston, which is the City of Hospitality.

"WHEREAS, the aforegoing Resolution was moved for passage before the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi, and was unanimously approved thereby."

The measure was signed by Mayor Sedrick Smith; Ward 1 Commissioner Gyrone Kenniel; Ward 2 Commissioner Lloyd C. Smith; Ward 3 Commissioner Tawanda Smith Shannon; Ward 4 Commissioner Sandy Smith; Ward 5 Commissioner Perry Herron; City Clerk Ana Ealy; and Thomas U. "Tommy" Reynolds, attorney for the city of Charleston and state representative in District 33.

Organizers, including originator Cedric Terry, are calling the inaugural local Juneteenth celebration the "Junetacular Summer Festival."

Set to coincide with the annual national observance of Juneteenth, on June 19, the event will span three days and feature a variety of activities.

The largest celebration, fittingly, is Saturday, June 19.

On that day, a formal program will be held from 8-10 a.m. off the west portico of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse.

The lineup of guest speakers for this “success seminar” is scheduled to include Patrick Alexander, Dr. Lashonda Simmons Fason, Dr. Marvel Hudson, pastor Ricky Garvin, coach Tony Vance, Dr. Leslie Taylor Glover and Alvin Johnson.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, a Juneteenth parade will get underway, traveling the traditional route from the former National Guard armory, around Court Square and ending at the hospital.

In addition, there will be a classic car show, a barbecue contest, kid’s zone and other activities along a stretch of Main Street from Court Square to Waverly.

This week, Congress adopted a measure designating Juneteenth as a legal public holiday. The bill, approved unanimously Tuesday night by the U.S. Senate and on a vote of 415-14 Wednesday by the U.S. House, was signed into law Thursday by President Joe Biden.

The "Juneteenth National Independence Day" law was effective immediately.

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States. Its name stems from June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, in Galveston, Texas, issued General Order No. 3 announcing that in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation — an executive order that had been issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1862 — “all slaves are free.”

Juneteenth becomes the 11th legal public holiday, and the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

The full list of federal holidays, in order, includes New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents' Day (also known as Washington’s Birthday), Memorial Day, Juneteenth National Independence Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.