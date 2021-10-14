The Charleston Police Department is sponsoring a Halloween-themed trunk or treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Fittingly, the theme of the event, being held on the Charleston Court Square, is “Scare on the Square.”

Citizens are invited to decorate a vehicle trunk and pass out candy and other goodies to children, but anyone who is interested in doing so is asked to call Charleston City Hall at 647-5841 for information.

Various churches, clubs and other groups are conducting special Halloween or fall-themed events this month.

The Charleston Library drew more than 100 people for its “Haunted Library” activities Friday night.

Due to the pandemic, relatively few people were observed trick-or-treating in Tallahatchie County last Halloween, and local government officials openly discouraged it for safety reasons.

Charleston’s trunk or treat event, like many other public functions, was canceled in 2020, making this year’s planned festivities all the more anticipated by many.

With Halloween, Oct. 31, falling on Sunday this year, it is recommend that any trick-or-treating be done on Saturday, the 30th.