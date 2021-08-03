TUTWILER — The Tutwiler Community Education Center is asking local residents to register now for a proposed Sept. 11 COVID-19 pop-up vaccination and rapid testing clinic, because at least 50 people need to preregister to make the event happen.

Melanie Powell, executive director of TCEC, said the center "would like to host" the testing and vaccination clinic, but stressed that, "In order to host the pop-up event, 50 people must register in advance."

If it makes, Powell said the clinic would be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the TCEC gymnasium.

She noted that the Mississippi State Department of Health, the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, and Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center would be administering the vaccines and rapid tests.

Children ages 12-15 would receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for that age group, while anyone 16 and older would get Moderna, Powell added.

"We are encouraging Tallahatchie residents to register for this free event," she said. "Food and other incentives will be available."

Registration began Tuesday and will continue until Aug. 20.

Powell said anyone who would like to be vaccinated for COVID-19, get tested or learn more about the illness may register by calling 662-345-8393.