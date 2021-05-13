The pandemic has claimed another life in Tallahatchie County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The death, announced on Tuesday, May 11, pushes the local COVID-19 fatality total to 41.

This week's COVID casualty was the first reported in the county in seven weeks. The previous most recent death of a Tallahatchian due to the virus was revealed March 23.

MSDH reported Friday morning that 1,743 Tallahatchie County residents have been infected with the virus.

The first Tallahatchie infection was reported on March 23, 2020, while the first COVID-19 death in the county was announced on April 17, 2020.

The health department also has reported the first case of a variant of the virus in the county. The local infection involves the B.1.1.7 variant, first reported in Great Britain.

More people are getting vaccinated. MSDH reported Thursday that 3,685 residents of Tallahatchie County — 27% of the total population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The number of Tallahatchians fully vaccinated totals 3,097 residents, or 22% of the population. In all, 6,671 doses of vaccine have been administered in Tallahatchie County, MSDH noted.

Statewide, where Friday's statistics showed a total of 314,710 positive cases of COVID-19, as well as 7,254 related deaths and 303,371 recoveries since February 2020, about 27% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, the health department said.

As of Friday, 196 people remained hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 72 of those were in intensive care units.

The latest numbers of positive cases reported in area counties since the pandemic began, with deaths listed in parenthesis, are as follow:

» Coahoma, 2,955 (79), with 28% fully vaccinated

» Grenada, 2,615 (87), with 28% fully vaccinated

» Lafayette, 6,203 (119), with 38% fully vaccinated

» Leflore, 3,498 (125), with 35% fully vaccinated

» Panola, 4,596 (107), with 25% fully vaccinated

» Quitman, 811 (16), with 26% fully vaccinated

» Sunflower, 3,362 (90), with 30% fully vaccinated

» Tallahatchie, 1,789 (41), with 22% fully vaccinated

» Yalobusha, 1,646 (38), with 38% fully vaccinated

For the latest COVID-19 stats in Mississippi and individual counties, visit the MSDH website.