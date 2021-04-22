The Mississippi State Department of Health will conduct “pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics” in Tallahatchie County April 26-29 and on a special Saturday schedule May 1.

Unlike most vaccination sites around the state, no appointment is necessary and no documentation or identification are required for these MSDH pop-ups in Charleston, Sumner and Tutwiler.

Vaccinations will be available for anyone 16 and older.

The clinics will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at each location, as follows:

» Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27, Tallahatchie County Safe Room, 185 S. Market St., Charleston

» Wednesday, April 28, Emmett Till Interpretive Center, 158 N. Court St., Sumner

» Thursday, April 29, Tutwiler City Hall, 221 Tallahatchie Ave. in Tutwiler

It was announced late this week that on Saturday, May 1, MSDH will return to the Tallahatchie County Safe Room in Charleston for a three-hour pop-up vaccination clinic that will be open from 9 a.m. until noon.

Second doses of the vaccine will be available three weeks later, MSDH noted.

As of Thursday morning (April 22), MSDH statistics showed that 3,319 people in Tallahatchie County had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That translates to 24% of the total population.

Of that number, 2,679 residents — 19% of the county’s total population — have been fully vaccinated.

A total of 5,888 dosage units of vaccine have been administered in Tallahatchie County, MSDH noted.

Statewide as of Thursday, 925,588 Mississippians had received at least one dose of vaccine, 726,074 had been fully vaccinated and 1,608,661 doses of vaccine had been given.