A Mercury Grand Marquis wrecked while entering Charleston on Highway 35 near the Depot Subdivision Friday afternoon.

An eyewitness said the vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed while rounding a nearby curve.

The driver of the car, which bore a South Carolina license plate, apparently lost control and drove off the north side of the highway, where the vehicle overturned.

The eyewitness reported that after the crash, two black males crawled out of the vehicle and then ran away.

Traffic was diverted around the scene of the accident, adjacent to the city limits sign, for about 30 minutes while the car was righted and hauled away by Mitchell's Wrecker Service.