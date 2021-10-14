SARAH — Some youngsters saw a lot of playing time Friday night during the Charleston Tigers’ 38-0 win over the Strayhorn Mustangs.

CHS improved to 4-3 as Strayhorn slumped to 2-5.

“We didn’t play our starters a lot,” said Tigers head coach LaDon Taylor. “We actually played four eighth-graders.”

The quartet played for the middle school team this year, noted Taylor, but their season ended last Tuesday and they became eligible to join the high school squad.

“They finished their junior high season Tuesday and came to high school practice on Wednesday,” Taylor said.

After Charleston jumped out to a 20-0 first-quarter lead at Strayhorn, the youngsters soon were pressed into action.

The coach said he enjoyed “being able to watch the older guys on the sidelines show emotion and be happy for the young guys,” adding, “They were cheering them on. That was a good thing.”

— * —

CHS went up 6-0 at 8:19 in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by junior Corterrius Johnson.

Senior Markevious Prince carried for a 7-yard TD and then ran in the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead with 6 minutes in the period.

Senior Quinterrius Suggs broke a 19-yard run into the end zone with 1 second left in the first stanza.

In the third quarter, senior Korvel Murry returned the opening kickoff 64 yards for a score.

Eighth-grade quarterback Devon Olive connected with freshman Brandon Henderson for a 21-yard TD with 10:02 in the fourth period.

Eighth-grader Quinton Carter capped all scoring with 1:15 remaining on a 23-yard scamper to paydirt that came on the first play after Strayhorn had turned the ball over.

— * —

Statistically, Olive completed 1-of-2 pass attempts for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Senior starting QB Rod O’Bannon completed 2-of-3 passes for 20 yards.

In addition to Henderson’s 21-yard scoring reception, Dequantarius Cosby had one catch for 11 yards and Clay Taylor snared one for 9 yards.

Six different Charleston players had double-digit rushing yardage, led by Johnson with five carries for 52 yards. Carter had five totes for 41 yards, and Suggs three for 31.

Eighth-grader Marcus Flowers contributed with eight hauls for 28 yards.

Taylor added one carry for 17 yards, and Olive had six runs for 11.

Defensive statistics were not available.

— * —

This week, Charleston returns to the friendly confines of Tiger Stadium to host the M.S. Palmer Dragons of Marks for senior night and homecoming.

Senior night festivities get underway at 5 p.m., the game kicks off at 7, and homecoming ceremonies will be conducted at halftime.

Palmer is 2-7 overall, their last game being a 26-14 loss to Coahoma County.

Taylor said his Tigers must stay on top of their game and execute this week.

“Palmer always has athletes,” he noted. “That one play that you take off, an athlete can make a play.”

— * —

Taylor said the regular-season finale at Coahoma County will be played on Thursday night, Oct. 28, instead of Friday due to a recent ruling by the Mississippi High School Activities Association seeking to mitigate a shortage of game officials. Kickoff is at 7.