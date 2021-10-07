The 51st Tallahatchian has died as a result of COVID-19, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced in its daily report on Tuesday.

The latest fatality was one of 50 COVID-related deaths noted among Mississippians between Aug. 20 and Sept. 29 and later identified from death certificate reports.

According to MSDH statistics released Thursday, a total of 2,239 Tallahatchie County residents have tested positive for the virus since the first local infection was reported on March 23, 2020.

MSDH reported Thursday that Mississippi has logged a total of 493,670 positive cases of COVID-19 with 9,778 deaths since the first cases were reported in the state in March 2020.

Meanwhile, MSDH announced that 466,337 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Among area counties, according to MSDH stats Thursday, Lafayette County has logged the greatest number of positive cases, 8,373, while Leflore County has the most COVID-19 related deaths, 141.