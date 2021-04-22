Pictured are a few of the children who enjoyed bouncing and sliding down a chute in an inflatable castle Saturday afternoon in front of Charleston City Hall. Mayor Sedrick Smith had promoted the springtime community event, which also included a meal, as a “Chat-N-Chew” and deemed it a “day of fun, food and fellowship.” Pictured seated are Ivory Tellis, left, and a girl identified only by her nickname, “Lady Bug.” In the second row, from left, are Kimiyah Taylor, Isiah Tellis and Evonna Taylor. In back is Taylen Truly. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)