On Saturday, April 17, local entrepreneur Mandy Moore sponsored a pop-up shop in the Bowens 1231 Lounge in Charleston.

Vendors from area cities — and some from as far away as Memphis and Leland — participated in the six-hour event.

Moore said the pop-up shop was designed to “bring the community out but still practice ... social distancing."

She noted that vendors offered for sale such goods as hats, clothing, scarves and jewelry, as well as some unique homemade items like body butter and lip balm.

Warmer weather and a downturn in the incidence of COVID-19 cases in the area have led to more group gatherings in the area.

Numerous events that were canceled last year due to the pandemic have occurred or have been scheduled to happen this year.

For instance, the Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort announced Thursday that its 10th Gateway to the Delta Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, featuring live music all day, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, children's activities and more. That Charleston event was not held in 2020.