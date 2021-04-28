The results are in from Tuesday's Democratic primary runoffs in Charleston and Tutwiler.

Incumbent Ward 2 Charleston City Commissioner Lloyd C. Smith, 66, was reelected with a dominating 98-39 win over challenger Jamie Anderson, 56. At about 7:45 p.m., the results were read aloud by Deputy City Clerk Vanisha Powell in the City Hall courtroom. She said Smith captured 53 absentee ballot votes to Anderson's 4, and Smith also won the election-day count 45-35 to clinch a second term.

In Tutwiler, there was suspense in the air after incumbent Ward 4 Alderwoman Diann Pimpton, 57, led former town police chief Terry Tyler, 42, by an election night count of 40-37. The kicker is that three affidavit ballots remain to be counted on Wednesday, Tutwiler Town Clerk Alma Harris said at 7:28 p.m. If Pimpton captures even one affidavit vote, or if even one affidavit ballot is disqualified, she will win a fourth term on the board.

Tallahatchie County Democratic Executive Committee Chairman Bennie Paige Jr. said Tuesday night that the committee will convene at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the circuit clerk's office in Charleston to consider Tutwiler's three affidavit ballots. The outcome of that count will not be available when the print edition of The Sun-Sentinel goes to press, but the results will be posted online.

Under Mississippi law, runoff ties are to be broken by the drawing of lots, with the method — for instance, drawing a short or long straw — to be determined by the local election board.

There is no general election opponent in either of these two races.

This is a developing story.