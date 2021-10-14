WEBB — The West Tallahatchie Choctaws fell 44-0 to the South Delta Bulldogs during a homecoming game that was limited to only one half of football here Friday night.

South Delta improved to 7-1 while West Tally fell to 3-4.

“We played a very experienced team, and we knew going in that we had to play perfectly to even have a shot,” said Choctaws head coach Shane Hargett. Instead, he said his team uncharacteristically “had too many mistakes and didn’t execute well.”

— * —

The Choctaws will have a short turnaround as they prepare for this week’s battle with the 7-0 Hollandale Simmons Blue Devils — a game that has been moved up one day.

Simmons is scheduled to travel to Webb for a 7 o’clock starter Thursday night.

The Blue Devils, said Hargett, are “probably the best 1A team in Mississippi — matter of fact, 1A through 3A, in my opinion.”

Fresh from a 58-0 win over McAdams, Simmons “has been hitting on all cylinders,” he added.

Simmons has outscored opponents 302-20, including a 42-14 pasting of South Delta on Sept. 24.

— * —

West Tally forced South Delta to punt on the opening possession Friday night, but it was all downhill from there.

West Tallahatchie head football coach Shane Hargett talks to players during a timeout on the field in a game with South Delta on Friday, Oct. 15. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 20-0 first-quarter advantage, scoring on a 35-yard run at the 5:53 mark, a 3-yard run at 3:58 set up by a botched punt that gave South Delta the ball at the Choctaws 10, and a 42-yard run with 27 ticks remaining in the period.

In the second quarter, South Delta scored on a 35-yard run at 8:39, a 33-yard punt return at 6:09 and a 30-yard run as the buzzer sounded the end of the first half.

Rain, which began falling midway through the second period, grew heavier with flashes of lightning at the half.

Due to conditions, no halftime homecoming ceremonies were held on the field, and the game was called.