As the clock ticks down to kickoff later today, the Charleston High School Tigers are awaiting the start of a first-round playoff game in which they will host the Eupora High School Eagles.

The game gets underway at 7 p.m. Friday in Tiger Stadium on the CHS campus.

Charleston (6-3) is the champion of Region 3-2A, while Eupora (6-4) is the fourth seed from Region 2-2A.

The winner will advance to play either J.Z. George, whom Eupora beat 54-0 on Oct. 28, or the Belmont Cardinals. Those two teams battle tonight at George's home field in North Carrollton.

J.Z. George (6-4) finished second in Region 4-2A, while 6-3 Belmont was the third-place finisher in Region 1-2A.

If Charleston wins tonight, they will either host J.Z. George or travel to Belmont on Nov. 12.

The complete postseason bracket for Class 2A may be found here.