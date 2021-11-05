WEBB — The West Tallahatchie High School Choctaws punched their ticket to the state football playoffs by defeating the Coffeeville Pirates 30-20 in a battle royale here Thursday night.

The two teams were dueling to determine who would wrap up the fourth and final postseason berth in Region 2-1A.

The Choctaws' defense came up big in the game, scoring one pick six just before the half, and fought off a last-gasp comeback attempt with another interception returned for a touchdown with just 9 seconds remaining in the contest.

The 5-5 Choctaws will travel Friday, Nov. 12, to Belden, in Lee County, where they will face the Region 1-1A champion, the 7-2 Tupelo Christian Prep Eagles.

