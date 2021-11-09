The Charleston High School Tigers move on, while the West Tallahatchie High School Choctaws' season comes to an end.

The Tigers hosted the J.Z. George Jaguars of North Carrollton in a Class 2A second-round playoff game Friday night, topping the visitors 56-12 to continue their postseason journey.

Next up for 8-3 CHS is a Nov. 19 road trip to Baldwyn, where they will face the 10-2 Bearcats in a third-round contest. Baldwyn defeated Choctaw County 30-14 Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Choctaws fell hard to the Tupelo Christian Prep Eagles, 45-0, in a Class 1A first-round playoff game. West Tally finishes 5-6 while Tupelo Christian Prep improves to 8-2.

This story will be updated.