Early next week, the East Tallahatchie School District will be distributing new Wi-Fi hot spot devices to parents and guardians who have a student within the district.

Free distribution of the devices, which provide internet connectivity, will be conducted Monday, Nov. 15, from 8-5 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 8-3 p.m., in the Morgan Freeman Auditorium at Charleston High School.

Everyone must wear a face covering while in the building, school officials noted.

Among stipulations mentioned by the district are that old C Spire hot spot devices must be returned to receive the new T-Mobile variety, and any lost or damaged C Spire hot spots must be paid for before a new device will be issued. The C Spire hot spots are scheduled to be shut off on Nov. 16.

The distribution is limited to one new hot spot device per household.

ETSD was awarded up to 1,000 hot spots through T-Mobile's Project 10Million program, an initiative of T-Mobile for Education. The program includes a five-year school district commitment to T-Mobile services.

The devices, which offer unlimited data, are provided at no up-front cost to the school.

T-Mobile is invoicing the Federal Communications Commission's Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), which is expected to pick up the full tab of an estimated $150,000 to $200,000 per year, depending on the actual number of devices utilized and whether the nine-month or 12-month service option is selected.

ECF is a $7.17 billion federal program helping schools and libraries provide tools and services their communities need for remote learning during the COVID-19 emergency period.

East Tallahatchie School District Superintendent Johnnie L. Vick said new T-Mobile hot spots will provide an exciting opportunity for students in the district. (Photo submitted)

Charleston schools already received Chromebooks tablets through pandemic-related funding.

ETSD Superintendent Johnnie L. Vick said he is "thrilled and excited" about the opportunity provided by the Project 10Million award.

"Education has made a paradigm shift that requires our students to have internet connectivity at home and school. These hot spots, along with the Chromebooks we provide, will afford our students the ability to complete assignments from anywhere," Vick added.

The superintendent explained that if a student is absent from school for any reason, the daily assignments still can be completed.

"Our teachers use virtual platforms such as Google Classroom and Google Meet, where students can communicate and ask questions as they complete assignments," he said.