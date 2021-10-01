ROSEDALE — The West Tallahatchie High School Choctaws defeated the West Bolivar Eagles 18-14 here Friday night in the Region 3-1A opener for both teams.

The win evened up the Choctaws’ record at 2-2 and placed them in a three-way tie with McEvans and Hollandale Simmons, at 1-0, atop the region standings.

West Bolivar fell to 1-3.

First-year West Tally head coach Shane Hargett said he is “proud of the guys and proud of the effort they gave.”

Hargett said multiple freshmen played in the contest “and they really grew a lot and took a big step forward as far as progression.”

The coach noted that he is “proud of our younger guys for stepping up, and the progress we have made from one week to the next,” saying, “Our main goal is to continue to get better each game.”

— * —

West Tally scored first when freshman running back Issac Day capped a drive with a 15-yard touchdown carry. The two-point try failed, but the Chocs led 6-0, an advantage they would carry into the intermission.

West Tally junior Ja’Quarius McGee received the second-half kickoff and broke an 80-yard return, setting up the Choctaws with a first-and-goal situation at the West Bolivar 10.

Two plays later, Day broke a 9-yard touchdown run. The conversion again failed.

The Eagles got on the board with a touchdown in the third quarter and converted a two-point play, cutting the visitors’ lead to 12-8.

The Choctaws extended their advantage to 18-8 after quarterback Roddarius Moss scored on a 2-yard sneak.

The Eagles came back to score late for the final points.

— * —

Statistically, McGee finished with 20 carries for 132 yards. Another 148 yards in kick returns and 57 yards on punt returns gave McGee a monster stat line with 337 all-purpose yards.

“He had a heck of a game!” Hargett said.

Day had 15 rushes for 89 yards, Tony Young 10 carries for 33 yards and Moss five carries for 30 yards.

“Offensively, we were a little more in sync and were able to do better,” noted Hargett.

Shane Hargett

The Choctaws were led defensively by Jahlil Allison, who had eight solo tackles, and two assists to lead the team with 10 stops, including three tackles for a loss and two quarterback sacks.

Young had seven solos and two assists with one tackle for a loss, Day added six solos and three assists, Kelvonta Garner had four individual tackles and two assists, McGee racked up five solos, and Artavis Pimpton tallied four solos and one assist.

Moss and Allison each had one interception.

Lester Westbrook, Adalius Christian and Donovon McCord all had punt blocks on special teams.

— * —

This week, the Choctaws travel to Shaw for a battle with 3-1 McEvans, whose only loss was a 20-12 defeat at the hands of 4-0 North Side of Shelby.

Last week, McEvans manhandled the Coffeeville Pirates to the tune of 32-0.

“McEvans is loaded,” said Hargett.

“It’s going to be an extremely physical game,” he added. “They’re really good defensively and they’re just going to come and try to run over you offensively.”

Hargett said his players will have to hang in and “have some intestinal fortitude.”