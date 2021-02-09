Pictured are members of the 2021 Charleston High School Tigers football team. In front, from left, are coach Rasheed De’Berry, Clay Taylor, Korvel Murry, QT Suggs, Ma’quarious Kimble, Rod O’Bannon, Corterrius Johnson, CJ Edwards, Markevious Prince, Jamicheal Batteast, Terrance Hill and coach Allen Spurlock. Second row, from left, are coach Kameron Myers, Terrance Marco, Omar Wilson, Tee Cosby, Kashwaun Drain, Latese Edwards, Quinterrius Goliday, Brandon Henderson, Martiquez Latham, Tracy Truly and coach Larry Richardson. Third row, from left, are Ladarrius Tellis, Jarvis Miller, Davarien Smith, Lamarion Brown, Elijah Buckley, Kelby James, Kavarrion Brown, Quentavious Davis and Zack Kimble. Fourth row, from left, are coach Jamal Brock, Deonte Boyd, Ezekial Davis, Preston Smith, Adonis Tellis, Lajavion Corner, Kameron Andrews, Charles McCraney, Jordan Browley and coach Jerry Richardson. Top center is head coach LaDon Taylor. (Photo by Kelly Paris)
Charleston High School head football coach LaDon Taylor said the 2021 season will be unpredictable.
“It’s kind of a wait-and-see deal,” he said Aug. 21. “You don’t really know what to expect, to be honest. A year-and-a-half away from football is tough.”
2020 was Taylor’s first year as head coach, but he did not get to do much actual coaching. Due to COVID-19, the East Tallahatchie S...
