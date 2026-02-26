A Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) mobile coach came to Charleston Friday.

Parked near the Tallahatchie General Hospital emergency room, the coach was present from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to collect life-giving donations from hospital workers and other local residents.

According to a chart posted on the MBS website on Friday, Feb. 27, there is presently a critical need for donations of A+ and A- blood types.

For more information about MBS services, visit their website or call (888) 90-BLOOD (888-902-5663).