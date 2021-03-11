Charleston resident Benterritan White was apparently uninjured when a Buick LaCrosse he was driving left the roadway, tore through a fence and landed upside down in a pasture just east of the city Monday afternoon.

White, 22, was said to be the lone occupant of the vehicle, which was eastbound on Mississippi 32 when the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m.

He told a deputy sheriff at the scene that he escaped the wreckage by crawling out a rear side window.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was on the scene and is in charge of the investigation.