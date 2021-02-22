As Friday dawned over Charleston, a new state flag was raised on the grounds of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse.

There was no ceremony, but the occasion was historic nonetheless. It marked the first time in 127 years that a newly styled Mississippi state flag had been flown there.

After the controversial 1894 Confederate-themed banner was retired by the state and subsequently lowered at the end of June 2020, the U.S. flag flew alone on the local courthouse grounds.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk Anita Greenwood was charged with acquiring a number of the new state flags to be run up flagpoles outside county courthouses in Charleston and Sumner and to place on stationary display in each courthouse courtroom.

Greenwood and a Tallahatchie County Jail trusty identified as Ty briefly lowered the U.S. flag outside the Charleston courthouse to be able to attach the grommets of the new state flag just beneath, then hoisted both back up the flagpole at about 8:15 Friday morning.