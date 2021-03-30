WEBB — The Webb Police Department has a new commander, promoted from within.

On March 25, during a special called meeting, the town board voted to name Scott Ferguson, 41, interim police chief, replacing former chief Tommy Boykin, who had served about 14 months as Webb’s top cop.

Ferguson has been a Webb policeman for about nine months. In October, he was promoted to assistant chief and lead investigator for the department.

He has a family history of service to the town. His late father-in-law, C.F. Newton, was chief of police here years ago and his brother-in-law, Freeland Newton, is a longtime Webb department head.

“I count it a great honor to serve as chief of the town of Webb and appreciate our mayor and board for their confidence in me,” Ferguson said Saturday.

Webb Mayor Tracy Mims spoke highly of Ferguson, noting, “I am confident that Scott will be an effective and efficient leader in his role.”

The new interim chief has been in law enforcement for more than 10 years, including an extended stint as an officer in Somerville, Tennessee, and as a member of the West Tennessee Drug Task Force.

Webb interim Police Chief Scott Ferguson

He also has tactical experience, having worked with both a special reaction team and a SWAT team.

Ferguson is trained in and is an instructor in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a self-defense martial art; Gracie Law Enforcement Combatives; Muay Thai kickboxing; and Krav Maga, a self-defense and fighting system which uses a combination of techniques from aikido, boxing, wrestling, judo and karate.

As chief, he said he plans to hold his department to “the highest standards” in fulfilling their mission to “protect life and property.”

“We will take our oath of office seriously as officers and display professionalism and integrity in all that we do,” Ferguson noted. “I am committed to presenting the Webb Police Department as a positive presence to protect and serve. Our goal is to do our part ... to improve the quality of life for the citizens whom we serve.”

Mims explained that Boykin was also "demoted to regular police officer" in a unanimous decision by the three board members who attended the March 25 meeting.