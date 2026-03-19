TUTWILER — Two men have been charged in the case of a shooting death that occurred here early Sunday at approximately 1:20 a.m.

Tutwiler Police Chief Carlos Thompson said Wednesday that David Michael Holman, 33, of 394 West St., Tutwiler, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Holman is being held at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility on a $1 million bond for the shooting death and a $50,000 bond for the possession charge, he added.

Holman is charged with the slaying of Advis D. Townes, 30, of 5090 Sharkey Road, who was shot once in the head at Holman’s residence and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2 a.m., according to Tallahatchie County Coroner Anthony Hawkins, who said the body has been sent for autopsy.

Demetrius Sculark, 36, of 818 Catalpa St., Clarksdale, is also charged in the case with accessory after the fact for allegedly transporting Holman from the scene of the crime, Thompson said.

Holman was picked up in Clarksdale late Monday after turning himself in to the Coahoma County Sherrif’s Office, while Sculark turned himself in to the Tutwiler Police Department on Tuesday, the chief explained.

While saying there is no known motive for the shooting, Thompson said it occurred following an altercation at the West Street residence. The alleged shooter and the victim reportedly had an ongoing “little conflict, a little argument,” he added.

The chief said a .380 handgun was recovered “a couple of feet” from the suspect’s residence on adjacent property. Two different types of shell casings also were found at the scene, he explained.

Asked whether more than one weapon might have been involved, Thompson said, “It’s hard to say right now. That part is still under investigation.”

The chief said the incident is “sad” and “should not have happened.”

“People need to start being more considerate before they start playing with guns,” Thompson noted. “They need to start talking and walking away from problems before picking up guns.”

Benevolent Aid and Burial Society of Glendora will handle Townes’ arrangements, Hawkins said.