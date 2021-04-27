TUTWILER -— Former Tutwiler police chief Terry Tyler did not gain any ground in the election-night results from Tuesday's Democratic primary runoff here, and incumbent Ward 4 Alderwoman Diann Pimpton held on for a 40-37 win.

Pimpton, 57, led Tyler, 42, by that same count after votes were tabulated Tuesday night, but three affidavit ballots left the door ajar for the challenger.

When the Tallahatchie County Democratic Executive Committee at 10 Wednesday morning at the circuit clerk's office in Charleston to consider the affidavits, they tossed out all three ballots, which sealed Pimpton's election to a fourth term.

"They voted in the wrong ward," committee member Richard Gipson explained of the three affidavit voters, shortly after 10:30.