U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson easily won the Democratic nomination in the 2nd Congressional District Tuesday, but there will be a runoff on the Republican side.

Brian Flowers will battle Ronald Eller in a June 28 runoff to determine the Republican nominee who will face Thompson on Nov. 8.

With 83% of votes counted districtwide early Wednesday, Flowers held 43% of the primary vote. Eller had 33%, Michael Carson 21% and Stanford Johnson 3%.

Districtwide, Thompson won 96% of the vote against fellow Dem Jerry Kerner, with 85% of votes tabulated Wednesday morning.

In Tallahatchie County, Flowers received 97 votes, Carson and Eller 63 each and Johnson 17, according to unofficial local results on election night.

Thompson tallied 955 votes in Tallahatchie County — 95% of those cast in the Democratic primary — and Kerner received 46.

There were no other races on Tuesday's local primary ballots.