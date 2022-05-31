What to the casual observer may appear to be only a planter, actually is an interesting piece of local history.

Off the northeast corner of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse grounds in Charleston, a pleasing display of plants, sometimes intermingled with a bright, beautiful array of flowers, stands nonchalantly as motorists zoom around the Court Square at a frenzied pace.

The huge basin in which the greenery resides was originally built and functioned as a nondescript watering trough for the many horses whose hooves beat the ground of the hamlet's dusty streets on a daily basis.

Today, the Charleston Magnolia Garden Club sees to it that appealing vegetation and rich colors of the rainbow meet the eyes of those who might casually catch a glimpse of the display from the comfort of their passing air-conditioned car or truck.

Standing on an adjacent corner from the trough is Square Drugs, whose front door faces the display. On June 1, Kim Smith assisted Elle Nabors, niece of the store's pharmacist, Angela Rowsey, in giving a drink of water to the flowers in the same trough that once gave a drink of water to so many fillies, mares, colts, stallions and, most likely, the occasional Jenny, Jack or hinny.

Today, the old watering trough continues to play a functional, and historical, role in Charleston.