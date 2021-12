The Tutwiler Christmas parade was held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

The theme was "Gifts of Love, Joy and Peace for the Holiday Season."

The parade, which was scheduled for a 4 p.m. start but was more than one hour late kicking off, was preceded by periods of rain. A light mist continued during parts of the parade.

For a selection of photos from the parade, see the album on The Sun-Sentinel's Facebook page.