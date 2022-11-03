SUMNER — Quardero M. Gipson was found guilty Thursday evening of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the July 2020 slaying of Adrian Wilchie.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. The murder conviction carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, with the possibility of parole.

The trial of Gipson, 21, of Webb, got underway Monday (Oct. 31) at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner. Circuit Judge Smith Murphey presided.

Star witness for the prosecution was Quincy Q. Scott, 22, of Tutwiler, initially charged as a co-conspirator in the crime.

Convicted murderer Quincy Q. Scott (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)

Like Gipson, Scott was indicted in late September 2020 on charges of capital murder and conspiracy in Wilchie's death. However, Scott turned state's evidence in exchange for a reduced charge. In late April, Scott pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The conspiracy charge was dismissed. He awaits sentencing.

In court this week, Scott testified that robbery was the motive behind the crime that he and Gipson committed in the early-morning hours of July 23, 2020.

Wilchie, 44, a resident of Glendora who was living in Webb at the time of his death, was shot "multiple times" in the head with a 9 mm weapon. His lifeless body was found on the ground near his cranked pickup truck, at a stop sign on Second Street in the Goose Pond subdivision. His wallet was missing.

Other prosecution witnesses detailed the investigation. including how it resulted in Gipson and Scott being taken into custody at a Crowder residence. Two 9 mm handguns later found to have been tied to the crime were taken from that residence. Citing lab results, it was noted that one of the pistols still had traces of Wilchie's blood on it.

The jury was given the case at about 3 p.m. Thursday. They deliberated for some three hours before returning the verdict.

As he was being led from the second-floor courtroom, Gipson physically resisted the lawmen who were escorting him. Four members of the Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Department wrestled him onto the floor of the courtroom before proceeding to remove him from the premises.

Murder victim Adrian Wilchie (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)

Assistant District Attorney Steven Jubera, who prosecuted the trial of Gipson, said many people contributed to the successful outcome.

"I'm proud of the effort from all agencies involved," he noted. "Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Department was the lead agency. Assistance came from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Crime Lab, the medical examiner and the FBI."

Jubera explained that the willingness of others to speak up at trial was key.

"A witness testified that people don't want to get involved," he said. "In this case people testified and we were able to get a just verdict for the family."

Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly, who was one of the four involved in the takedown of Gipson outside the courtroom, offered his own words of appreciation.

"I'd like to thank everybody with the sheriff's office, and everybody who helped with the investigation, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation," he said. He also lauded "all the work of everyone at the DA's office at the trial and putting everything together."

Fly added, "I hope it gives some closure to the family of Mr. Wilchie."