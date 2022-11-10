The Charleston High School Tigers will be advancing to the third round of the Class 2A state playoffs after Friday night's 24-14 win at Calhoun City.

Meanwhile, the West Tallahatchie High School Choctaws are one and done following their 48-0 loss to undefeated Biggersville at Corinth in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.

The Tigers found themselves trailing 14-8 at the intermission, but a strong second-half performance propelled them to score one touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters while holding the Wildcats (6-6) scoreless down the home stretch.

Next up, 9-3 Charleston will play host to the 7-5 Choctaw County Chargers of Ackerman, who annihilated Leflore County 33-0 Friday night.

West Tally finishes the season with an overall record of 6-6.