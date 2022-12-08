OKOLONA — A second person charged in the Oct. 26, 2020, shooting death of Tallahatchie County resident Robert Lester "Rob" Cox II has been found guilty of capital murder.

WTVA-TV reported Thursday that Jeremiah Fears was found guilty on all charges: capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy.

Fears, 23, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on the capital murder charge; 50 years for armed robbery; 20 years for aggravated assault; and 10 years for conspiracy, to run concurrently, the report noted, citing District Attorney Ben Creekmore.

The trial of Fears reportedly began Monday, Dec. 5, and the jury received the case shortly before noon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The verdict was returned little more than an hour later.

Rob Cox

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Fears created the initial Facebook Marketplace post and engaged in subsequent online communications as part of a ruse to lure Cox, 40, and his 22-year-old stepdaughter from Tallahatchie County to a residential address in Houston on the pretext of buying a private-seller car.

Instead, they were ambushed by three people. Prosecutors said Fears was one of them, wielding a baseball bat that he used to strike Cox. The stepdaughter ran and hid until police arrived.

Fears and two fellow Houston residents were arrested in the case in June 2021. A grand jury indicted all three males on charges of capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy.

Co-defendant Jarquavious Doss, 19, was found guilty of all charges during a trial in October. The stepdaughter testified at his trial that she believed Doss was the gunman who shot Cox. He died from that wound a short time later.

As part of a deal, co-defendant Lamarius Spraggins, 26, entered a plea of guilty to two counts of accessory to murder. He has not yet been sentenced.

Cox was co-owner of B&C Construction and operator of the Paynes Water Association.