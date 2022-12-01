The municipalities of Tutwiler and Charleston will usher in the holiday season with Christmas parades this Friday and Saturday.

Tutwiler's parade will be Friday, Dec. 9, beginning at 6 p.m. Lineup will begin at 5:30 in the town's Railroad Park.

The theme of the Tutwiler parade, according to Mayor Nichole Harris-Rosebud, is "Wishing you a holiday filled with blessings that are priceless and abundant."

The Charleston parade will be held the following day, Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 5 p.m. The theme, noted Mayor Sedrick Smith Sr., is "A Toyland Christmas."

Lineup for the Charleston procession will begin at 4 p.m. near the former National Guard armory on South Cossar.

A lighting ceremony for the Charleston community Christmas tree will be held immediately following the parade at the City Hall courtyard.

For more information about the parades, contact Tutwiler City Hall at 662-345-8321, or Charleston City Hall at 662-647-5841.