SUMNER — The annual Christmas Eve fireworks show here will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m.

The event will be orchestrated as usual by professional technicians from LaFollette, Tennessee-based Pyro Shows.

The fireworks will be launched from the Cassidy Bayou bridge in the heart of town, and the display can best be viewed from the streets along the bayou north of the bridge.

The bridge will be closed to traffic starting at 6:45 p.m. Because regulations require the public be kept a safe distance away during the show, boundaries will be established on both sides of the span, said Sumner Town Clerk Toni Clark.

The public is asked to watch for the boundary markers and to remain outside of the marked area.

The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department is organizing the privately financed holiday fireworks show, and contributions toward the cost are welcome.

“This event is 100% funded by private donations,” Clark noted. “If you are able to donate, please contact Sumner Town Hall at 662-375-8773 or Mayor Jackson Webb for information on where to send your donation. Thank you all for your support.”