Longtime local TV broadcaster David Ellington informed The Sun-Sentinel Tuesday afternoon that one of his new TV stations will be broadcasting Saturday's Charleston vs. Scott Central Class 2A state championship game live for area viewers.

"We will carry all six of the state championship games on Friday and Saturday," Ellington noted. "My new station, Channel 22, has a good signal into the Charleston area for those with free [over-the-air] TV antennas."

Ellington said local viewers may tune in to WEBU-LD Channel 22.1, Water Valley/Oxford.

The station is not available on cable, satellite or streaming services.

