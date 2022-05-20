Both circuit clerk offices in Tallahatchie County will be open from 8 a.m. until noon the next two Saturdays to accommodate in-person absentee voters for the June 7 congressional primaries.

The extended operating hours are required by law.

Anyone who is 65 years of age or older, has a temporary or permanent physical disability, will be out of the county on Election Day or meets any other qualifying criteria as outlined by the state, may cast an absentee ballot by mail or by voting in person at the circuit clerk’s office.

The local circuit clerk offices in Charleston and Sumner will main the half-day schedule on Saturday, May 28, and Saturday, June 4. The latter date is the deadline for in-person absentee voting for the June 7 primaries.

June 7 ballots in Tallahatchie County will feature only the names of candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District.

In the Democratic primary, Jerry Kerner, a former candidate for mayor of Clinton, will be challenging longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, first elected in 1993.

There are four hopefuls for the Republican nomination for Thompson’s seat. They are Michael Carson, Ronald Eller, Brian Flowers and Stanford Johnson.

In the event no one gains a majority in the primaries, a runoff will be held June 28.

Party nominees will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Anyone having a question about where they should vote on Election Day, or needing any other information, may contact the circuit clerk’s office in Charleston at 662-647-8758 or in Sumner at 662-375-8515.

A step-by-step guide to absentee voting is available for viewing and/or downloading at the secretary of state's website.

The entire 2022 state elections calendar may be viewed here.